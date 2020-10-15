UrduPoint.com
PHA Install Multi-color Fountain In D-ground

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installed a multi-colored fountain in D-Ground Green Belt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installed a multi-colored fountain in D-Ground Green Belt.

The fountain was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman PHA Latif Nazar Gujjar and DG Asma Ijaz Cheema.

The chairman PHA said the government was focusing on beautifying cities for which all available resources were being utilized in the city.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the ongoing initiatives of the PHA in providing an attractiveenvironment to citizens by making parks and green belts lush green.

