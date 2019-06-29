PHA installs water sprinkling system at Canal Road

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed sprinkling system in green-belts at Canal Road here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed sprinkling system in green-belts at Canal Road here.

A PHA spokesman said on Saturday that though the PHA vehicles sprinkle water on plants and grass in green-belts, it was a costly and time-wasting method.

The sprinkling system has been installed with the assistance of a local firm and it would not only help save water but also prove to be environment-friendly, he added.