PHA Intensifies Tree Plantation Drive In Faisalabad

Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

PHA intensifies tree plantation drive in Faisalabad

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has intensifies tree plantation drive in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has intensifies tree plantation drive in the city.

The PHA staff has started plantation and sowing flowers at green belts, parks, and other available public places on canal road, Jarranwala road, Satiana road, Samundri road, Narrwala road etc.

The staff has been directed to start planting new plants and flowers ahead of spring season.

Director General PHA Asif Chaudhry is personally visiting different roads and parks for monitoring the performance of the staff.

