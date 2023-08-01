Open Menu

PHA Intensify Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PHA intensify tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has intensified tree plantation drive during the current monsoon in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar planted a sapling on Canal Road near Novelty Chowk Bridge here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was organized to mark "world Tree Plantation Day" in collaboration with the PHA and All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance.

The ceremony was attended by Director General PHA Zamir Hussain, Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, DO Health Dr Saqib Muneer, civil society and students.

The DC urged the civil society to take part in plantation drive under the slogan 'Each one-Plant one'.

PHA Director General Zamir Hissain said the PHA had set a target of planting 80,000 saplingsalongside roads and other places, including Miyawaki afforestation in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Civil Society Road Alliance All

Recent Stories

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

38 minutes ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

38 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

1 hour ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan