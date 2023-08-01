PHA intensify tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has intensified tree plantation drive during the current monsoon in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar planted a sapling on Canal Road near Novelty Chowk Bridge here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was organized to mark "world Tree Plantation Day" in collaboration with the PHA and All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance.

The ceremony was attended by Director General PHA Zamir Hussain, Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, DO Health Dr Saqib Muneer, civil society and students.

The DC urged the civil society to take part in plantation drive under the slogan 'Each one-Plant one'.

PHA Director General Zamir Hissain said the PHA had set a target of planting 80,000 saplingsalongside roads and other places, including Miyawaki afforestation in the city.