PHA Introduces Mobile App For Geo-tagging Of Trees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has taken an initiative for geo-tagging of trees in urban forests, parks, green belts and along highways.

The PHP had introduced a mobile application in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

According to a spokesman for the PHA, the mobile application for geo-tagging of trees has been named as "Re-green Lahore" and first training session for the directors and field officers here at the PHA Headquarters.

Experts of the PITB and Deputy Director PHA Hassanul Haq imparted training and highlighted key features besides using the application.

The PHA officers of all zones have been assigned the task of geo-tagging of treesthrough the mobile application.

