UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Invites Civil Society For Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

PHA invites civil society for plantation campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a tree plantation drive in the city.

PHA Director General Asima Aziz Cheema, in her appeal here Tuesday, invited the civil society members and common citizens to participate in the plantation campaign.

She said that every person of society should plant at least two saplings at suitable places for making the city lush-green.

She also appealed to philanthropists to also participate in the "Go Green Faisalabad" drive for providing a better future and friendly environment to the upcoming generation. She said that the PHA would extend all-out support to them for plantation. She also appealed to the teachers, students, media houses, corporate sector and civil society to plant saplings.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Civil Society Media

Recent Stories

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

2 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

11 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

34 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

56 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.