PHA invites civil society for plantation campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a tree plantation drive in the city.

PHA Director General Asima Aziz Cheema, in her appeal here Tuesday, invited the civil society members and common citizens to participate in the plantation campaign.

She said that every person of society should plant at least two saplings at suitable places for making the city lush-green.

She also appealed to philanthropists to also participate in the "Go Green Faisalabad" drive for providing a better future and friendly environment to the upcoming generation. She said that the PHA would extend all-out support to them for plantation. She also appealed to the teachers, students, media houses, corporate sector and civil society to plant saplings.