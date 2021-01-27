UrduPoint.com
PHA Is All Set To Make Forthcoming Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Successful; Vice Chairman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Malik Abid Hussain said that a huge variety of flowering plants were being prepared in PHA's nurseries to launch mass level tree plantation during forthcoming spring tree plantation campaign.

He said that cooperation of Agriculture and Forest departments would also be sought to meet the demand if required.

He said this during his visit to Rawal Park nursery here Wednesday to review seedlings. Highlighting the importance of plants and trees for human health and protection from diseases, he stressed upon the need for creating public awareness through active roles of religious scholars, media persons, academia and other segments of life.

The Vice Chairman PHA said that efforts are being made at PHA to produce environment friendly plants used for home decoration purposes. He said that kitchen gardening and vegetable cultivation are especially encouraged to get clean environment as well as economic benefits. For this purpose, he added, women and senior citizens have special responsibilities to realize achieving these objectives.

On this occasion, he directed the authorities concerned of the Rawal Park to prepare maximum numbers of seedlings to make the spring tree plantation campaign successful.

