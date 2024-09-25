PHA Issues Fines For Health Violations In Sahiwal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday continued its crackdown on food establishments in Sahiwal that pose a risk to public health.
According to PFA Spokesperson, acting on the directives of the PFA Director-General in Sahiwal, the food safety team conducted inspections at a ghee manufacturing unit and a restaurant in the city.
At the ghee unit located 14 kilometers from the Main Multan Road, the team found that the manufacturer was using prohibited flavors in the production of banaspati ghee.
Additionally, the production hall contained containers filled with insects and other contaminants.
The restaurant situated at Zahid Iqbal Chowk Chicha Watani was found to be using expired food items and potentially hazardous Chinese-made salt in its food preparation.
Inspectors also discovered foul-smelling and bloody meat stored in the restaurant's freezer.
As a result of these health code violations, the PFA issued heavy fines of 50,000 PKR to both the ghee unit and the restaurant.
Speaking on the occasion, the PFA Director-General, Asim Javed emphasized that providing citizens with quality and clean food is the authority's top priority.
The crackdown in Sahiwal is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and hygiene standards are upheld across the province.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Minister inspects wheat storage centers3 minutes ago
-
Dengue update, 77 new cases, surveillance continues3 minutes ago
-
CUI marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival3 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in Muzaffarabad against forced elections in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Drugs smuggling bid foiled13 minutes ago
-
Railways reunite 626 vulnerable children with heirs during eight months23 minutes ago
-
Man killed by wife33 minutes ago
-
Corpse recovered from Chit canal33 minutes ago
-
Woman among two killed in road accidents53 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Quetta explosion53 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, another injured in encounter1 hour ago
-
Omar Abdullah slams Modi regime for hypocrisy on foreign delegates in IIOJK1 hour ago