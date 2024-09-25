Open Menu

PHA Issues Fines For Health Violations In Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday continued its crackdown on food establishments in Sahiwal that pose a risk to public health.

According to PFA Spokesperson, acting on the directives of the PFA Director-General in Sahiwal, the food safety team conducted inspections at a ghee manufacturing unit and a restaurant in the city.

At the ghee unit located 14 kilometers from the Main Multan Road, the team found that the manufacturer was using prohibited flavors in the production of banaspati ghee.

Additionally, the production hall contained containers filled with insects and other contaminants.

The restaurant situated at Zahid Iqbal Chowk Chicha Watani was found to be using expired food items and potentially hazardous Chinese-made salt in its food preparation.

Inspectors also discovered foul-smelling and bloody meat stored in the restaurant's freezer.

As a result of these health code violations, the PFA issued heavy fines of 50,000 PKR to both the ghee unit and the restaurant.

Speaking on the occasion, the PFA Director-General, Asim Javed emphasized that providing citizens with quality and clean food is the authority's top priority.

The crackdown in Sahiwal is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and hygiene standards are upheld across the province.

