PHA issues Spring Festival 2020 events schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has issued schedule for various events being held in connection with the Spring Festival 2020 celebrations.

The PHA will hold a mural painting competition on March 4 at Jillani Park (Racecourse Park) in which students of various colleges and universities will participate, said a spokesperson.

She said that a Cat Show would be held on March 8 at Jillani Park while a stag play titled 'Chirrian Da Chanba' would be presented the same day at Fatima Jinnah Ladies Park, Township.

The PHA would also organise other programme including Sufi Rang at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Tableau Competition at Alhamra, Mushaira, Bird Show, Cut Flower Show, Fireworks, National Song Competition and Vintage car Rally during the month.