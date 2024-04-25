Open Menu

PHA Kicked Off Trees Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PHA kicked off trees plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched tree- plantation drive under Green Future vision and fruit trees being planted at various places of the city.

Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan planted dozens of fruit trees including guava and pomegranate at Kalma Chowk here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, DG MDA said that the green belts of the city were being made greener under supervision of Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan. He said that they were following the Punjab Chief Minister's Green vision. He further said that the birds and human beings would get food from pomegranate and guava trees.

He said that the trees were also being planted at other places of the city under the Green vision.

