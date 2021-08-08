PHA kicks off door to door plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has kicked off 'Plant at Doorstep' campaign, under which, various teams will provide saplings to people at their residences in the city.

A spokesperson for the PHA Nadia Tufail said on Sunday that the 'Plant at Doorstep' campaign would continue till August 14 as current month of independence would be celebrated maximum tree plantation.

She said the PHA had launched various others plantation drives in ongoing monsoon season to encourage people to play their active role in plantation, asserting that maximumtree plantation was vital for healthy environment. The PHA would distribute thousandsof saplings at doorsteps of people under the campaign in the city, she added.