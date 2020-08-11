PHA kicks off ID preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has kicked off perpetration to celebrate Independence Day with national vigor in the provincial capital.

PHA spokesperson Nadia Tufail while talking to APP told that PHA was going to set up 40 feet long umbrellas decorated with fresh flowers and lights at the five major parks of the city including Jilani Park (Race Course Park), Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Grater Iqbal Park, and PHA Botanical Garden Jallo.

She maintained that other than that, PHA was also decorating main roads of the provincial capital including The Mall, Jail Road, and Canal Road with fancy green and white blinking lights.

She said that beautification works regarding Independence Day would be completed soon.

She said that like previous years, PHA would celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and zest, adding that plantation work was also being carried out on the occasion of Independence Day preparations.