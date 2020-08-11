UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Kicks Off ID Preparations

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

PHA kicks off ID preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has kicked off perpetration to celebrate Independence Day with national vigor in the provincial capital.

PHA spokesperson Nadia Tufail while talking to APP told that PHA was going to set up 40 feet long umbrellas decorated with fresh flowers and lights at the five major parks of the city including Jilani Park (Race Course Park), Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Grater Iqbal Park, and PHA Botanical Garden Jallo.

She maintained that other than that, PHA was also decorating main roads of the provincial capital including The Mall, Jail Road, and Canal Road with fancy green and white blinking lights.

She said that beautification works regarding Independence Day would be completed soon.

She said that like previous years, PHA would celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and zest, adding that plantation work was also being carried out on the occasion of Independence Day preparations.

Related Topics

Jail Road Independence Race

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.