PHA Kicks Off Monsoon Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 09:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday kicked off monsoon plantation drive.

Director General (DG) PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha launched the campaign by planting a sapling in Liaquat Bagh Park.

The plantation campaign has been started by PHA Rawalpindi in collaboration with a private organization and a private school.

Children from different schools also took part in the plantation campaign and planted saplings in the park.

The DG said PHA was striving to make Rawalpindi city clean and green. Despite financial constraints, PHA was working hard to make the city green, he added.

The authority was going to set up a grand nursery to provide different plants to the citizens at affordable rates and generate more revenue for the department, he added.

PHA would plant more ornamental plants in Murree to enhance the beauty of the hill station, he said and informed that colorful plants would also be planted in Murree.

