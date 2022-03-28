PHA KP slashes per day fine on default of installments

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to slash per day fine in case of default in payment of installments from 2 to 1 percent per day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to slash per day fine in case of default in payment of installments from 2 to 1 percent per day.

The decision was taken in the 28th meeting of the Authority held with Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali in the Chair here Monday.

Besides, Secretary Housing, Director General (DG) Housing and officials of the board of Revenue, Planning and Development (P&D), Finance, Local Governments and Law Departments attended the meeting.

An eight-item agenda came under discussion during the meeting and most of which was given approval in principle.

The meeting also agreed on an increase in the salaries of the employees of the Provincial Housing Authority, provision of gratuity funds and payment of technical allowance to engineers.

Similarly, changes in the master plan of Hangu Township, implementation of rules for joint projects of the Housing Departments with private companies, approval of PHA Services Regulations from the provincial cabinet, plots quota for PHA employees fulfilling criteria in Jalozai Housing Scheme and renaming the Housing Superintendents as Assistant Director Estate Management.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali directed PHA authorities for ensuring transparency at any cost and facilitation of poor and homeless people in provision of residential facilities to them. He further directed massive tree plantations in all housing projects and avoiding acquisition of agricultural land for housing schemes.

>