PHA Launch Awareness Campaign Against Smoke Emission

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

PHA launch awareness campaign against smoke emission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police has launched awareness campaign in the interest of public health against smoke emission in the district.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region, Chaudhary Farooq Ahmed Handal said that PHP mobile education unit was holding lectures for unions and owners of brick kilns as well for farmers so that they could realise the harm caused by smog and play an active role for its prevention.

Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti Incharge Mobile Education Unit PHP said that citizens must add their efforts to preventsmog."Kiln owners, unions and farmers have been apprised about harms of smog and they are expected to comply with Environment Department's SOPs to control air pollution".

He asked commuters to use smog/fog lights, drive carefully, and immediately call PHP helpline 1124 in case of any emergency,stated official spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

