PHA launches 'Adopt a Plant' campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :In order to make the Prime Minister's "Clean and Green Pakistan Movement" successful and result oriented, a special campaign by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has kicked off in which Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain personally donated 50,000 saplings to PHA.

The Vice Chairman PHA after visiting the different areas including G.T. Road, Airport Road, Rawal Road and different parks, told the journalists that PHA would involve the traders, industrialists, philanthropists and all civil society members including students and house wives to beautify their houses, surrounding areas and the whole city.

He said that different parts of road side belts, dividers and blocks of parks shall be allotted to traders and industrialists who would be the responsible to make them natural green.

"We shall give a sense of responsibility to every citizen with regard to play his role in making the environment clean and green", he said adding in addition, "Adopt a Plant" campaign is also being launched for every citizen.

He said these efforts are aimed at making the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement truly successful and productive so that the dream of creating a healthy and beautiful society by eradicating environmental pollution and diseases could be realized.

Malik Abid Hussain said that under the guidance of Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood, we are moving fast to change city's environment from pollution to environment friendly and the whole society shall take responsibility.