PHA Launches Anti-dengue Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday launched dengue awareness campaign and started spray against dengue in all parks.

On the directives of Director General PHA Mohammad Tahir Wattoo, the teams distributed pamphlets among the citizen visiting different parks of the provincial capital.

Teams also sprayed in washrooms, workshops, nurseries and other places of the PHA, to kill dengue mosquitoes and its larvae, besides clearing the clogged drains.

According to a spokesman for the PHA, in the first phase, teams would use anti-dengue spray in greenbelts of the city while people would be guided to prevent from dengue attack.

