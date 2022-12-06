PHA launches anti-encroachments operation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched an anti-encroachment operation to rehabilitate the green area in the city on Tuesday.

PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said the teams on the first day conducted operations in D-ground, Akbarabad Chowk, Gulistan Colony, GTS Chowk, Samundri road and Marzipura areas and removed all types of encroachments in greenbelts.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain the aesthetic beauty of the city.

He said that warnings were also being issued to encroachers to shun their practice,otherwise legal action would be taken against them.