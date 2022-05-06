PHA launches crackdown against encroachers at Fort Kuhna Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched crackdown against encroachers at Fort Kuhna Qasim here on Friday.

The operation against encroachers was led by Deputy Director Marketing Hafiz Usama and Administrator Parks Muhammad Asghar.

Deputy Director Marketing Hafiz Usama stated that the action against encroachers would continue in future also. Nobody will be allowed to occupy state land illegally.

A good number of security guards also took part in the operation.