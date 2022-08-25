PHA launches crackdown against illegal billboards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday launched a crackdown against illegal billboards in the city and removed various large size billboards.

In line with special directives of the Director General, PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, the marketing branch under the supervision of Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, the marketing team removed various large size illegal billboards during raids at different locations of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Usama said the operation against illegal billboards would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.

He said that these illegal large size billboards could turn into mishap.