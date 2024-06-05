Open Menu

PHA Launches Loan Scheme To Facilitate Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started a new initiative of offering interest-free loans to employees to provide them relief in purchasing motorcycles and accommodations here on Wednesday.

As per the directives of the Director General of PHA, Asif Rauf Khan, the loan schemes had been started for the employees of lower grades, through which 20 employees would be given an interest-free loan of Rs 50,000 each with the facility of repayment in five to ten years.

In this regard, Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera conducted a lucky draw at the office, where Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Engineering Adnan Butt, Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif, and others were also present.

Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera said that an interest-free loan was being offered to employees in grade 4. 

He said that the installments of the easy loan would be deducted from the salaries of the employees, and they had been offered a repayment schedule of five to ten years.

He said, "Initially, an amount of Rs one million has been allocated for the current year, while it will be increased in the next year."

He said, "The PHA administration has started the program to facilitate employees of lower cadre and resolve their financial issues."

