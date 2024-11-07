Open Menu

PHA Launches ‘Lungs Of Lahore’ To Combat Smog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:36 PM

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

Trees will be planted across 800 acres of land around Ravi River under this initiative

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Given the worsening smog situation in Lahore, the PHA has launched a project aimed at improving the city's air quality, known as the 'Lungs of Lahore.

Under this initiative, trees will be planted across 800 acres of land around the Ravi River.

According to the Details, the PHA has taken a significant step to address Lahore's smog problem by launching the 'Lungs of Lahore' project.

As part of this initiative, afforestation efforts will be carried out on both sides of the Ravi River.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo explained that in the initial phase, trees will be planted across 20 acres.

The project specifically targets areas with high levels of air pollution, with a focus on maximizing the plantation efforts. Muhammad Tahir Wattoo also mentioned that additional areas of the city will be incorporated into the 'Lungs of Lahore' project.

Once completed, this major initiative is expected to significantly reduce air pollution in the targeted areas.

