PHA launches operation against billboards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority launched a grand operation against billboards installed on buildings illegally in the city.

In this regard, PHA teams removed 12 billboards from different areas -----D-ground, 4-Chak road, Chen One road, Susan Road and Canal road.

Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Monday that operation against advertising boards installed without approval, defaulters and illegally would continue in the city without discrimination.

He directed the people engaged with advertising business to regularize their advertising campaigns to avoid legal action.