PHA Launches Plan For Establishing Commercial Nurseries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Lahore's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish commercial nurseries at various locations throughout the city.
As part of this initiative, the second-largest commercial nursery in Lahore will be developed at Racecourse Park. PHA has already commenced construction work for the new commercial nursery, which will feature an array of exotic, rare, and high-value plants at the Jillani Park nursery.
This nursery will offer a wide selection of indoor and outdoor plants, shrubs, and other ornamental flowers.
These plants will be sold at discounted rates to gardening enthusiasts and the private sector.
Prior to this, PHA successfully had established a commercial nursery in Gulberg, where flowers such as Zinnia, Cosmos, Jasmine, and Roses are currently available for purchase.
In a statement, Director General of PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the establishment of the Race Course Nursery is part of a broader plan to increase revenue. PHA achieved a historic profit of 2.5 billion rupees in the last fiscal year, with revenue doubling the previous year's targets due to an effective strategy.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident9 minutes ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam30 minutes ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB30 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority39 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM39 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister39 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case39 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner39 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui39 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry39 minutes ago