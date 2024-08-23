PHA launches plan for establishing commercial nurseries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Lahore's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish commercial nurseries at various locations throughout the city.

As part of this initiative, the second-largest commercial nursery in Lahore will be developed at Racecourse Park. PHA has already commenced construction work for the new commercial nursery, which will feature an array of exotic, rare, and high-value plants at the Jillani Park nursery.

This nursery will offer a wide selection of indoor and outdoor plants, shrubs, and other ornamental flowers.

These plants will be sold at discounted rates to gardening enthusiasts and the private sector.

Prior to this, PHA successfully had established a commercial nursery in Gulberg, where flowers such as Zinnia, Cosmos, Jasmine, and Roses are currently available for purchase.

In a statement, Director General of PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the establishment of the Race Course Nursery is part of a broader plan to increase revenue. PHA achieved a historic profit of 2.5 billion rupees in the last fiscal year, with revenue doubling the previous year's targets due to an effective strategy.