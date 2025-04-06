PHA launches plantation drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated a plantation campaign aimed at enhancing the beauty of Sargodha city by planting fruit-bearing, flowering, and shady trees along various roads.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Sunday, Assistant Director PHA, Safeer Asad Ghumman, said the plantation is being carried out under his direct supervision, with saplings being planted along Excise Office road. He said the trees would not only beautify the city but also help improve environmental quality. “The PHA is not only focusing on plantation, but has also ensured proper arrangements for the protection and maintenance of these plants,” he added.

he also urged citizens to actively support the campaign and cooperate with the PHA in making Sargodha greener and cleaner.