PHA Launches Spring 2025 Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PHA launches Spring 2025 tree plantation drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) officially launched the spring PHA tree plantation 2025 campaign.

According to a news release, issued here on Thursday, a PHA special team, comprising Deputy Director Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niazi, Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Ahmed, and consultant Media PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, has been formed to oversee the project and achieve the set target of plantation, on directives of the Sargodha Commissioner.

He said the authority would plant 40,000 saplings including species such as Dharek, Jamun, and flowering vines. So far, 30,000 saplings have been requested by various institutions, demonstrating strong community participation.

The initiative is being actively supported by the education Department, colleges, schools, Social Welfare Department, judiciary, and police stations, he added.

