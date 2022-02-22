PHA launches spring plantation drive 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has launched spring plantation drive 2022 in the city.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman, PHA, Malik Abid Mehmood informed that all available resources would be utilized to plant maximum saplings in different areas of Rawalpindi city, alongside new Islamabad Airport Road, G.T.Road, in parks, govt buildings, open space and Murree.

He said that the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami program is aimed at protecting our future generations.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for better future of the next generations, adding, Pakistan has been blessed with the weather conditions which are suitable for every kind of plant.

He informed that the Authority had planted over 300,000 saplings in different city and other areas under monsoon tree plantation campaign 2021.

He said that PHA was striving to renovate public parks of the city besides plantation and as per the vision of the Advisor to the Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood. More facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks, he added.

The authority would carry out mass plantation under spring plantation campaign and all-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the spring plantation drive 2022.

The plantation was being carried out with the help of various private institutions, he said adding, PHA had planted over 120,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road under monsoon plantation drive 2021.

He informed that PHA also planted saplings at Fazaia College Nur Khan Base and sixth road under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign 2021.

PHA was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Authority would also plant saplings on Murree Expressway and in different areas of Murree under the spring plantation drive.

PHA would also plant thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of the city. The citizens and students of schools and colleges would also be motivated and involved in the ongoing plantation campaign. The authority would also make efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign, he said.

To a question he said that the authority was working beyond its jurisdiction and planting saplings in Cantt, Murree areas and alongside new Airport Road, Highways and G.T.Road.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the spring plantation campaign launched by PHA a success and ensure a healthy and pollution free environment.

The VC said, Rawalpindi would be made a green city and all the government departments, Non-Governmental Organizations and private institutions would be involved in the plantation campaign to achieve the desired results.

He said that Pakistan is among the ten countries, which are most vulnerable to climate change, adding, Pakistan's policy of combating climate change effects has been widely acknowledged in the world.

