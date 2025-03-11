PHA Launches Spring Tree Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday launched the spring tree plantation and more than 4000 shady trees were planted at the center median of the Data Darbar Metro Bridge.
The plantation was carried out under the supervision of Shah Nawaz Wattoo, Director of Horticulture.
In this regard, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, Director-General of PHA, stated that tree plantation is being carried out on various highways and center medians throughout the city as part of the spring plantation campaign. He emphasized that trees planted today would play a significant role in a better environment for the future.
