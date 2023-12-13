Open Menu

PHA Lok Mela Continues Entertaining Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PHA Lok Mela continues entertaining citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The colourful seven-day ‘Lok Mela’ of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha continued enriching regional cultural heritage and traditions on its seventh and final day on Wednesday.

Families in a large numbers from Sargodha city and other areas visited the event and enjoyed various colouful programmes.

"It’s a great source of highlighting the regional culture and providing enjoyable opportunities to citizens," said a family members, who had come to visit the Mela from Chak No 120-SB.

Bushra Khursheed, a private schoolteacher, who had come to the Mela along with her family members, said "we are very thankful to the PHA for arranging such a beautiful and cultural event. Organising such events is need of the hour for promoting cultural values and creating awareness among the young generation about their national heritage."

Musical performance, fireworks, 'Ludi' dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, agriculture and citrus exhibition were part of the week-long event, Focal Person for Lok Mela Shafqat Awan said.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Young Sargodha Family Event From

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan