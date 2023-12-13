PHA Lok Mela continues entertaining citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The colourful seven-day ‘Lok Mela’ of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha continued enriching regional cultural heritage and traditions on its seventh and final day on Wednesday.

Families in a large numbers from Sargodha city and other areas visited the event and enjoyed various colouful programmes.

"It’s a great source of highlighting the regional culture and providing enjoyable opportunities to citizens," said a family members, who had come to visit the Mela from Chak No 120-SB.

Bushra Khursheed, a private schoolteacher, who had come to the Mela along with her family members, said "we are very thankful to the PHA for arranging such a beautiful and cultural event. Organising such events is need of the hour for promoting cultural values and creating awareness among the young generation about their national heritage."

Musical performance, fireworks, 'Ludi' dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, agriculture and citrus exhibition were part of the week-long event, Focal Person for Lok Mela Shafqat Awan said.