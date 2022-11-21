PHA 'Lok Mela' from Nov 24

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha would organize a week long 'Lok Mela' here from November 24 to 30 to highlight the culture of Punjab and provide healthy recreation to citizens.

According to media representative of PHA ,Shafqat Awan, various competitions would be held among school children, besides traditional drum beating contest, folk dance, seasonal flowers display and other amusement.

'People from all walks of life were likely to visit the Lok Mela'', he said.

Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan alongwith DC capt retd Nadeem Nasir would be chief guests at the inaugural ceremony, while VC Sargodha university Prof. Dr Qaiser Abbas, and DPO Tariq Aziz would be guests of honour, informed the official.