PHA Makes Special Arrangements To Protect Flowering Plants From Severe Cold Weather

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PHA makes special arrangements to protect flowering plants from severe cold weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, on the instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, have made special arrangements to ensure protection of flooring plants from severe weather effects.

A PHA spokesman said on Monday that the Authority had cultivated flowering plants on various highways and green belts of the city to make it green.

He said as the weather conditions were becoming severe with each passing day, the Authority had taken steps to protect the plants. Besides being irrigated on daily basis, all the plants had been covered with plastic sheets and husk, he added.

