PHA makes special cleanliness arrangements at parks for public convenience

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) made special arrangements for cleanliness along with security and recreational facilities in all the small and big parks of Rawalpindi.

Like the rest of the country, the Pindiites also flocked to parks and recreational places with great enthusiasm on Eid-ul-Fitr. Children, adults and children were seen bustling around in the parks and other and recreational places.

According to a PHA spokesman on Wednesday, on the special instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the staff took all special measures for the convenience of the people, with the aim of providing the best recreational facilities to the people of Rawalpindi so that they could enjoy Eid festivities.

He said the PHA staff remained fully alert to keep the parks clean. Strict security arrangements were also made in the parks to avoid any untoward incident, he added.