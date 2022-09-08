PHA making all possible efforts to promote plantation: Yasir Gilani

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gilani has said that the authority is taking all possible measures to promote tree plantation and overcome air pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gilani has said that the authority is taking all possible measures to promote tree plantation and overcome air pollution.

He said this while briefing media about a plantation ceremony held at Jillani Park in collaboration with McDonald on Thursday.

He said that promotion of plantation among private companies and institutions would help make the environment eco friendly.

He said that PHA was carrying out tree plantation in parks and plain areas with the support of public and private sectors.

"It is a collective responsibility to keep our surroundings neat and clean," he added.

He thanked the private fast food company for its cooperation for the promotion of the plantation.

Private Fast Food Company also gave Rs 500,000 to PHA for plantation.

Mcdonald's representatives were also present on the occasion.

PHA officials and representatives of McDonald's also planted saplings.