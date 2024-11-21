PHA Making Efforts To Create Awareness Among Public About Plantation
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi is making efforts to create awareness about plantation, said Director General (DG), PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha.
The DG during a visit to PHA Gorakhpur Nursery said that the nursery which covers an area of 1000 kanals land near Adiala Road is producing a large number of plants and playing a key role in keeping Rawalpindi city green. The nursery is providing seasonal flowers and plants to the parks, green belts and the citizens.
The DG said that Gorakhpur Nursery is playing an important role in keeping the city green by producing a large number of plants.
He said that the objectives of plantation are also being fulfilled from Gorakhpur nursery.
The flowers and plants raised in this nursery are available for the government and private sectors to keep the city green, said Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.
The DG said that awareness campaign is also being run to achieve the target of enhanced plantation in the city and home gardening and through this initiative of the authority, horticulture is growing rapidly in Rawalpindi city.
Gorakhpur Nursery is one of the largest nurseries in Punjab which covers an area of 1000 kanals and continues to play an important and key role in maintaining the beauty of Rawalpindi city.
Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that Gorakhpur Nursery is helping the authority to achieve the goals of plantation drive in Rawalpindi Division and playing a significant role for creating a healthy environment.
The DG said that on the directives of the CM Punjab, all possible steps were being taken to provide green, clean and healthy environment to the people.
“PHA will spare no effort in spreading awareness about the importance of trees and plantation campaigns,” he said.
He urged the citizens to come forward and play their part to make the city clean and green and ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment.
