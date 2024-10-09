Open Menu

PHA Making Efforts To Eliminate Potential Dengue Larvae Breeding Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to eliminate potential dengue larvae breeding sites, particularly in city parks and green belts, said Director General (DG), PHA Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.

The DG during a visit to different parks inspected anti-dengue arrangements made by the authority.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that PHA was trying to provide all possible help and support to the administration and the health authorities to control dengue.

He said that PHA staff was directed to take all possible steps in this regard and keep a check on water tanks and stagnant water in the parks as well as in the green belts of the city.

The DG further informed that dengue control teams have also appreciated arrangements on part of PHA in view of dengue control.

He said that PHA used to keep a check on the water storage mechanism in the parks and also monitor green belts to eliminate potential breeding grounds for dengue larvae.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha during a visit to Commercial Market Rawalpindi also inspected the green area.

He warned that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

