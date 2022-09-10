'PHA making efforts to promote plantation'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is making sincere efforts to promote tree plantation to overcome pollution.

These views were expressed by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani during a plantation activity started at Shahdra cricket Ground by PHA zone-1, here on Saturday.

Director General PHA Taseer Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil City Muhammad Murtaza and others were also present.

The chairman said promotion of plantation was essential and need of the hour to make environment eco friendly, adding that the PHA was carrying out tree plantation in parks and plain areas with the support of public and private sectors.

"It is a collective responsibility to keep our surroundings neat and clean," he added.

On this occasion, the DG said that all-out efforts would be made to achieve target set for2022-23 plantation drive, adding that collective efforts were needed to cope with environmentchallenges.