PHA making efforts to turn city green

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was striving to enhance the green areas of provincial capital by developing parks and make the city lush-green.

PHA Director General Umar Jahangir, in a statement on Monday, said that the department was starting a "Green Lahore Project" under which trees, saplings and grass would be planted at empty spaces of the city.

The DG also sought recommendations from citizen about empty spaces in their areas where plants and tress could be planted. He said that citizen could contact the PHA Information Desk at phone number 0336-4465220 to give details regarding empty spaces in their areas or WhatsApp the pictures. All resources were being utilised to turn the city into lush-green, he added.