UrduPoint.com

PHA Making Efforts To Turn City Into A Green Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 09:14 PM

PHA making efforts to turn city into a green town

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to turn Rawalpindi city into a green town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to turn Rawalpindi city into a green town.

According to a PHA spokesperson in a statement issued on Monday, the authority was planting saplings in different areas under monsoon plantation campaign.

She informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign, she added.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, she said.

The students and civil society members were being requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, she said adding, the authority had started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas.

Efforts were also being made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she said.

She said that Director General, PHA Rawalpindi, Xenia Humayun had also visited different roads and parks of Murree and inspected beautification work.

The DG also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

Appreciating the performance of the PHA, she said that the officers concerned should make all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi city and Murree.

The DG said that all available resources should be utilized for beautification of Murree and also gave instructions for plantation and beautification of several other points.

She said that solid steps should be taken to provide more recreational and tourism facilities to the visitors.

395

Related Topics

Murree Civil Society Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mehbooba says Modi regime forcing Kashmiris to buy ..

Mehbooba says Modi regime forcing Kashmiris to buy Indian flag

24 minutes ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results

Tennis: Prague WTA results

24 minutes ago
 Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

24 minutes ago
 ECC approves RLNG rate for five export oriented se ..

ECC approves RLNG rate for five export oriented sectors

24 minutes ago
 Governor condoles murder of Secretary PBC

Governor condoles murder of Secretary PBC

24 minutes ago
 Over 236,000 die annually from drowning worldwide: ..

Over 236,000 die annually from drowning worldwide: WHO

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.