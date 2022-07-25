PHA making efforts to turn city into a green town

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to turn Rawalpindi city into a green town.

According to a PHA spokesperson in a statement issued on Monday, the authority was planting saplings in different areas under monsoon plantation campaign.

She informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign, she added.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, she said.

The students and civil society members were being requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, she said adding, the authority had started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas.

Efforts were also being made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she said.

She said that Director General, PHA Rawalpindi, Xenia Humayun had also visited different roads and parks of Murree and inspected beautification work.

The DG also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

Appreciating the performance of the PHA, she said that the officers concerned should make all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi city and Murree.

The DG said that all available resources should be utilized for beautification of Murree and also gave instructions for plantation and beautification of several other points.

She said that solid steps should be taken to provide more recreational and tourism facilities to the visitors.

