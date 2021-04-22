UrduPoint.com
PHA Marks Earth Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority in collaboration with the District education Authority observed Earth Day here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Director General Asma Ezaj Cheema, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian and others were present on the occasion.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro along with children who were gathered in D-ground park planted sapling and made a firm belief that maximum trees will be planted to make the pollution free environment and city atmosphere.

The minister said that plantation was the only way to express love with soil and achieve the objectives of Earth Day.

PHA Director General said that a clean & green campaign was being implemented by the Parks and Horticulture Authority and large number of saplings were being planted in parks, crossings, green belts alongside the roads and other available spaces in the city. She urged the civil society to also participate in the plantation drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

