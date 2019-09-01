UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Multan Collects Rs 100m As Marketing Tax

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 PM

PHA Multan collects Rs 100m as marketing tax

MULTAN, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) collected Rs 100 as marketing tax, payable by various private and public entrepreneurs for displaying hoardings and billboards outside their outlets to market their businesses, in the past quarter of the current year.

Assistant Director Marketing Muhammad Usama told APP that it was unprecedented in the PHA history that such a big amount was collected under this head.

He said it also removed about 30 billboards from different markets for not paying fee to the PHA. Removing a single heavy board usually costs over Rs 40,000 from outside any business outlet, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Market From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

31 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

31 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.