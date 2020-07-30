UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Multan To Grow New Plants, Repair Swings In Parks

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

PHA Multan to grow new plants, repair swings in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday issued order to grow new saplings,repair and dye swings installed into parks with completing decoration plan of different intersections placed across the city.

While visiting Aam Khas Bagh park along with chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Jinjoa and Engineering and Horticulture officers here, Dr Abid Mahmood said PHA staffers were toiling hard to improve nurseries with planting new sapling to improve standard of recreational places spread across the city. He said plants' trimming process were also carried out everywhere in full scale, adding that boundary wall's repairing of Madni Park located in New Multan would be completed at earliest.

He said draining system of nurseries was well-placed coordinated. Horticulture officers must improve capacity of their work and heed to grow plants based on new research and modern technology to achieve the desired objective,he maintained.

DG instructed to increase growth of Inthra and Phaex plants maximum into parks' premises,repair swings of children with installing more of them where ever it got needed. He informed that designs of new intersections were prepared and work would be started sooner in upcoming few days. He said development work at Chungi No.9 was started,assuring that it would be completed very soon.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Bagh

Recent Stories

Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down ..

16 minutes ago

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-1 ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

1 hour ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.