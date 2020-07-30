PHA Multan to grow new plants, repair swings in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday issued order to grow new saplings,repair and dye swings installed into parks with completing decoration plan of different intersections placed across the city.

While visiting Aam Khas Bagh park along with chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Jinjoa and Engineering and Horticulture officers here, Dr Abid Mahmood said PHA staffers were toiling hard to improve nurseries with planting new sapling to improve standard of recreational places spread across the city. He said plants' trimming process were also carried out everywhere in full scale, adding that boundary wall's repairing of Madni Park located in New Multan would be completed at earliest.

He said draining system of nurseries was well-placed coordinated. Horticulture officers must improve capacity of their work and heed to grow plants based on new research and modern technology to achieve the desired objective,he maintained.

DG instructed to increase growth of Inthra and Phaex plants maximum into parks' premises,repair swings of children with installing more of them where ever it got needed. He informed that designs of new intersections were prepared and work would be started sooner in upcoming few days. He said development work at Chungi No.9 was started,assuring that it would be completed very soon.