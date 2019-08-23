UrduPoint.com
PHA Multan To Launch Mega Development Projects Soon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:16 PM

PHA Multan to launch mega development projects soon

DG Parks and Horticulture Dr Zahid Akram said development work worth Rs58 million would be started within couple of weeks here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :DG Parks and Horticulture Dr Zahid Akram said development work worth Rs58 million would be started within couple of weeks here.

Talking to APP here Friday, he said 13th meeting of PHA board of directors was approved Rs. 101 non-development project and a special committee was also constituted for confirming contractual employees at earliest.

He said clean and green campaign was continued in full swing across the city despite retaining limited resources. He said currently they were maintaining 50 km green belts in the city.

Rebutting news published in local section of media about his differences with PHA chairman Ejaz Janjoa, he said he was shoulder to shoulder with the later in decision making for betterment of the institution and success of clean and green Pakistan. "I enjoy full confidence of PHA chairman regarding initiating every development work in the city or within the institution," he remarked.

