PHA Multan to launch mega development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Zahid Akram said that development work worth Rs 58 million would be started within fortnight.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the 13th meeting of PHA board of directors also approved non-development project worth Rs 101 million.

He said that clean and green campaign was in full swing across the city, adding that currently 50 km green belts in the city were maintained with 28 km around metro bus through day and night efforts.