PHA Multan To Plant 5000 Saplings During Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 11:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan was going to plant 5,000 saplings in Multan as part of its ongoing monsoon plantation drive in the city and suburbs.

Director General (DG) PHA Asif Rauf Khan, while planting saplings at Matti Tal green belt, said that over 1,000 saplings have already been planted at green belts in Matti Tal, northern bypass, Chowk Kumharanwala and other areas.

Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and other officials were present.

Asif Rauf Khan said that the plantation drive would continue till August and added that trees that can grow better in the local climatic conditions were being planted.

He said that the local community would be involved in the monsoon plantation drive.

