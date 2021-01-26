PHA, MWMC join hands for cleanliness of green belts, parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua Tuesday said that the authority and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would work together to ensure cleanliness at green belts and parks in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua Tuesday said that the authority and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would work together to ensure cleanliness at green belts and parks in the city.

In a meeting with MWMC Managing Director Fakhar Ul islam, Janjua said that keeping green belts and parks clean with a refreshing look was the mission of PHA and MWMC as part of their commitment to beautify Multan city.

He said, the initiative was being taken on complaints of accumulation of trash on green belts. He also appealed the people to avoid throwing trash on green belts and parks.

The MWMC MD promised to cooperate with PHA for city's beautification and cleanliness of green belts and parks.