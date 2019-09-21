UrduPoint.com
PHA-National Bank Sign MoU For Prime Minister Khpal Kor Scheme In KP

National Bank of Pakistan Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) reached to an agreement to provide better living standard to the people besides ensuring home to needy people under Prime Minister Khpal Kor Scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):National Bank of Pakistan Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) reached to an agreement to provide better living standard to the people besides ensuring home to needy people under Prime Minister Khpal Kor Scheme.

In this connection, the agreement and above all, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Secretary Department of Housing Mahmood Hassan Yousafzai and Executive Vice President and Divisional Head Zubair Mirza at NBP Head Office here Saturday.

Director General PHA Imran Wazir, Senior Vice President of National Bank of Pakistan Ahmar Liaqat, NBP Regional Head Waseem Ahmad and other concerned officials were also present during the signing ceremony.

Speaking soon after the agreement with the National Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary Housing KPK said that the government is taking steps to broaden the scope of housing sector and ensure home to citizen. He said the government has taken initiative to materialize such goal for the betterment of its people and provide home to those without their home. He said the housing sector had been neglected in the past and mostly adopted red tapism police by ignoring the genuine, deserving and needy people.

But now, all hurdles should be removed to facilitate the genuine, deserving and needy people with Khpal Kor (Own home) facilities, he added.

He said the government would take all appropriate measures to ensure transparency in the housing sector and also ensure due facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the regularity system would be made stronger for ensuring transparency. He said Pakistan need another 130 million houses to address each and every one without home.

He said through the Prime Minister Khpal Kor Scheme and support of the provincial govt, the it would be ensure to provide home to every needed. Executive Vice President and Divisional Head of National Bank Zubair Mirza disclosed that the National Bank have provided soft loan to 69000 people for the construction of home. He said that National Bank along with Provincial Housing Authority would work jointly for the success of Prime Minister Khpal Kor scheme.

He said NBP would ensure its contribution in the Naya Pakistan Housing Program to meet the set targets.

