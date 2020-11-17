PHA officials utilizing deptt resources for their personal use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were focusing on the beautification of their own houses/offices by utilizing department resources instead of planting saplings of trees and plants at important thoroughfares and public parks.

Saplings and plants available with the PHA were being planted at PHA officials' own houses. However, some attention was being paid at important roads including Jail Road, The Mall and Canal Road where floral plants and saplings were planted keeping in view the VVIP movement there.

There was no mechanism or implementation of rules for restricting officials from taking plants to their own use as some officials took plants for their own lawns, in the pretext planting plants in parks or thoroughfares.

On the other hand, saplings which were planted alongside road, were not being taken care of properly, due to which they withered.

An old citizen Arif Saeed while talking to APP said that he used to plant saplings of plants in Township Garden come under the administrative control of PHA by purchasing them from his own pocket and also look after them. He lamented that the PHA was not supporting him in providing plants and saplings for the beautification of the garden.

When contacted, a spokesman for the PHA Nadia Tufail told APP clarified that PHA had continuously carried out tree plantation campaign in the provincial capital without any discrimination and said that more than 52 places had been selected for planting saplings across the city.

She said that tree plantation campaign was continue at Grand Truck Road, Raiwind Road, Ferozpur Road, Johar Town and other areas, adding that more than one million saplings had been planted during last two years.

The spokesperson said the DG PHA also wanted to run a campaign to beautify Canal Road and in this regard, a plan was onto put floating decorative things for the beautification which would help in providing more recreational opportunities to the people.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had inaugurated urban forest inspired by Miyawaki pattern at Johar Town, Faisal Town and at roundabout in front of Lahore Junction Railways Station to cope with environmental challenges, she said and added that PHA had planted more than 35 types of plants including Java Plum, Mango, Bauhinia tree (Kachnar), white and black mulberry, bamboo tree and others as the trees and plants werevital for the human life.

She said that Miyawaki forest was very effective to reduce pollution, therefore, the PHA was striving to maintain and enhance greenery in the city. The private welfare organizations and business entities were also contributing and providing saplings and plants during PHA tree plantation campaign, the spokesperson maintained.