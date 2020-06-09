UrduPoint.com
PHA Officials Visited Shahdara To Inspect The Beautification Work

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

PHA officials visited Shahdara to inspect the beautification work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and Director General Muzafar Khan on Tuesday visited Shahdara to inspect beautification project work and directed the officers to further uplift green belts of the road and its medians.

PHA Director Horticulture Farhat Abbas briefed the officers about the ongoing beautification work at the spot.

He also told the officers about the pace of the horticulture work.

PHA Chairman said that fruity and shady trees were being planted in Shahdara to make the area beautiful. He said that PHA employees were working 24 hours to beautify the city.

Director General said that PHA also started beautification work at Sagiyan Pul and Ravi Toll Plaza, which would complete soon. He added that authority was taken better steps to make the city clean and for protection of the green areas of the city.

