ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to set up its Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to add greenery and preserve provincial horticulture.

The move was aimed at transforming Balochistan into a top travel destination which would eventually help improve its image and ensure clean and green environment.

"A bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly shortly to set up the first-ever 'beautification authority' of Balochistan, Balochistan Minister for Environments, Mitha Khan Kakar told APP on Friday.

It was the first government in Balochistan that had decided to form the PHA which was imperative for promoting the province as one of top tourist destination of the country, he added.

Mitha Khan said public parks would be constructed on the modern lines in a bid to provide a recreational opportunity to its residents.

He said the cities would be upgraded on the pattern of Islamabad and Lahore as the province had enough potential to attract local and foreign tourists.

The authority, he said would be responsible to maintain and optimize the use of greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds and green areas throughout the province.

Machinery and other ancillary equipment would be procured for the maintenance of green belts and public parks, he added.

The minister said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

The authority would also organize shows and events to sensitize the masses about horticulture, besides promoting the concept of kitchen gardening.