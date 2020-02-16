UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA On Cards To Restore Balochistan's Beauty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:40 PM

PHA on cards to restore Balochistan's beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to set up its Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to add greenery and preserve provincial horticulture.

The move was aimed at transforming Balochistan into a top travel destination which would eventually help improve its image and ensure clean and green environment.

"A bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly shortly to set up the first-ever 'beautification authority' of Balochistan, Balochistan Minister for Environments, Mitha Khan Kakar told APP.

It was the first government in Balochistan that had decided to form the PHA which was imperative for promoting the province as one of top tourist destination of the country, he added.

Mitha Khan said public parks would be constructed on the modern lines in a bid to provide a recreational opportunity to its residents.

He said the cities would be upgraded on the pattern of Islamabad and Lahore as the province had enough potential to attract local and foreign tourists.

The authority, he said would be responsible to maintain and optimize the use of greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds and green areas throughout the province.

Machinery and other ancillary equipment would be procured for the maintenance of green belts and public parks, he added.

The minister said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

The authority would also organize shows and events to sensitize the masses about horticulture, besides promoting the concept of kitchen gardening.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Provincial Assembly Government Top

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

41 minutes ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

56 minutes ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.